FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Batterson Park could become a state park, according to an announcement made Thursday.

The park has been undergoing a restoration for the last two years after the 500-acre space was given a $10 million state grant.

State Rep. Matt Ritter (D-District 1) called it “a state treasure.”

“We will pursue — the state of Connecticut — taking over Batterson Park and operating it so that it could be the crown jewel of our state park system,” he said.

Ritter said there are additional funds the state could use for the conversion.