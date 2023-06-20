CANTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police responded to a Canton home after a bear break-in on Tuesday, according to authorities.

Canton police contacted the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) and EnCon police after the reported bear break-in.

Upon arrival at the home, a mother bear and three cubs were observed outside the house. Officials said the sow is a 10-year-old bear with no history of serious conflicts with people.

Due to her history, DEEP decided to tranquilize the bear and place her in a culvert trap.

According to officials, the plan is to haze the bear and release it in the local area.