Bear cub slows traffic in Southington

Posted: Oct 08, 2018 05:23 PM EDT

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) - A bear cub slowed down traffic on Interstate 84 Westbound in Southington on Monday.

The incident took place near Exit 28.

Police have not said if the bear was hit by a car, but a driver who saw the bear told News 8 that the cub appeared to be injured.

