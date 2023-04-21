AVON, Conn. (WTNH) — A bear was euthanized after it attacked a woman in Avon on Friday.

According to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), a 74-year-old woman was walking her dog on a leash early Friday morning along Berkshire Crossing Road when a female black bear approached her and bit her.

The woman received non-life threatening injuries and went to the hospital for treatment, DEEP said.

As a part of DEEP’s Black Bear Response protocol, an attack on a human is a category 4 response, which means humane euthanization. The bear was euthanized on scene.

“It is DEEP’s policy to manage the black bear population to maximize ecological, economic, and cultural benefits while providing for public safety and property protection,” DEEP said.

If anyone witnessed the incident this morning, they are urged to contact DEEP’s 24-hour dispatch center at (860) 424-3333.

The bear population in Connecticut is only on-the-rise; DEEP already responded to multiple reports of bear-home entries this week, and had to euthanize another mean in Salisbury that entered a home multiple times.