Bear fair coming to West Hartford this month

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Bears are becoming a part of life in Connecticut and now the town of West Hartford is celebrating our wild friends who show up in yards, parks and garbage cans.

A first of its kind bear fair is coming to town and it is destined to become an Instagram-worthy destination.

Fiberglass bears about the size of real bears will soon appear all over town, before moving to permanent displays.

The bears will be decorated and painted.

Non-profits will benefit from each animal.

The ribbon cutting and reveal by the West Hartford Chamber will take place at the end of the month on Aug. 31. News 8’s Dennis House will be the emcee for the unveiling.

News 8 and we-ha.com are proud to be media sponsors of the event.

It is similar to the cow parade back in 2003.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Wethersfield exhibit to commemorate impact of 9/11 on the town

News /

Bear fair coming to West Hartford this month

News /

Gov. Lamont submits request for agricultural disaster declaration for damage to farms from Tropical Storm Elsa

News /

State’s first Social Equity Council meeting taking place on Thursday to help decide who can take part in CT’s cannabis industry

News /

CT state leaders, health officials urge vaccine-hesitant to take the shot

News /

Hartford Healthcare works to inform people about COVID-19 vaccine, make it more accessible

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss