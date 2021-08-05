Bear fair coming to West Hartford this month

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Bears are becoming a part of life in Connecticut and now the town of West Hartford is celebrating our wild friends who show up in yards, parks and garbage cans.

A first of its kind bear fair is coming to town and it is destined to become an Instagram-worthy destination.

Fiberglass bears about the size of real bears will soon appear all over town, before moving to permanent displays.

The bears will be decorated and painted.

Non-profits will benefit from each animal.

The ribbon cutting and reveal by the West Hartford Chamber will take place at the end of the month on Aug. 31. News 8’s Dennis House will be the emcee for the unveiling.

News 8 and we-ha.com are proud to be media sponsors of the event.

It is similar to the cow parade back in 2003.