Bear invasion coming to West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A dozen bears are coming to West Hartford to help raise money for charities and create an Instagram-worthy destination, but no need to be afraid!
These are works of art that will make up the first “bear fair.”
Artists working at a warehouse in Torrington transformed these fiberglass acrylic life-sized creations into masterpieces that promote a variety of charities and sponsors.
News 8 is proud to be the media sponsor and here is our bear below with News 8’s Dennis House.
The patriotic theme honors APK Charities, named for Captain Andrew Pedersen-Keel of Madison, a Green Beret killed by the Taliban in Afghanistan.
One of the dog tags has his name on it, and the other says News 8.
The event kicks off Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. in West Hartford center. You’ll be able to make a donation to the charities the bear represents by looking up a code with your phone. The codes will be on a plaque near the bears.
The bears will be in the center for a couple of months then at the Westfarms Mall for the holidays.
Click here for more information on the Bear Fair from the event’s other media sponsor, we-ha.com.