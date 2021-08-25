Bear invasion coming to West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A dozen bears are coming to West Hartford to help raise money for charities and create an Instagram-worthy destination, but no need to be afraid!

These are works of art that will make up the first “bear fair.”

Artists working at a warehouse in Torrington transformed these fiberglass acrylic life-sized creations into masterpieces that promote a variety of charities and sponsors.







News 8 is proud to be the media sponsor and here is our bear below with News 8’s Dennis House.

The patriotic theme honors APK Charities, named for Captain Andrew Pedersen-Keel of Madison, a Green Beret killed by the Taliban in Afghanistan.

One of the dog tags has his name on it, and the other says News 8.

The event kicks off Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. in West Hartford center. You’ll be able to make a donation to the charities the bear represents by looking up a code with your phone. The codes will be on a plaque near the bears.

The bears will be in the center for a couple of months then at the Westfarms Mall for the holidays.

Click here for more information on the Bear Fair from the event’s other media sponsor, we-ha.com.