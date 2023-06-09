HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – On Friday, several bears were spotted causing some trouble in the Hartford West End neighborhood.

A couple of bears were caught on camera hanging out after knocking over some trash barrels looking for some garbage to eat.

It is not certain whether these two bears are the same in these pictures taken by another West End resident Sarah Martz. The bears discovered her stash of bird feed and had a feast right on her front step.

During all of this, the UPS driver pulled up with a delivery. The bears looked up and went right back to devouring their snack.

Sarah told News 8 she won’t put out any more bird feed until November when the bears go into hibernation.

Bears have been routinely spotted in the suburbs in recent years but more and more are showing up in the city this year.