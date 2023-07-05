HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hot and humid weather is expected this week across Connecticut, which means it’s the perfect time to hit the pool in Hartford.

Mayor Luke Bronin announced that the city’s four park pools are officially open for the season.

“Today is a beautiful day to spread the word about the beginning of our summer pool season, here in the city of Hartford,” the mayor said.

The four city parks are:

Colt Park – 106 Wethersfield Ave., Hartford

Goodwin Park – 341 South St., Hartford

Pope Park – Pope Park Drive, Hartford

Keney Park – Greenfield Street, Hartford

Pools are open at these parks from noon to 6 p.m. on weekdays and noon to 5 p.m. on weekends.

Families and kids are encouraged to enjoy them and sign up for swimming lessons.

“We want every single kid in the city of Hartford to be a strong confident swimmer – it’s a really important skill, says Mayor Bronin.”

For the very first time, the city is launching an intermural swim team league, where kids can compete with other city pool teams.

Kristina Baldwin, Hartford’s director of Families, Children, Youth and Recreation, said residents have been asking for a league, which pushed the city to start it.

“All children, all youth of any age and any ability could come out to be able to learn stroke development and to have friendly competition internally, amongst the other pools,” Baldwin told News 8.

The swim team league starts Monday, July 10. Click here for information on how to sign up.

Lifeguard shortages have also impacted many communities across the state, but city officials said they are “fully staffed” this year thanks to a year-round effort to create a lifeguard pipeline.

“While it definitely has been a challenge, we’ve been actively recruiting. If anyone has certification, we ask that you consider working here for our pool system,” Baldwin said.

“The lifeguards can’t wait to do our swim lessons, coach our swim teams to help the youth develop their swimming skills,” Hartford’s Deputy Director of Recreation, Ohemeng Kyeremateng said. “We know that it’s a survival skill that everyone should know and be comfortable doing.”