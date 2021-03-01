‘Berlin Bingo’ fun way to support local business amid pandemic crisis

BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — You may have started noticing a new sign being displayed at businesses in Berlin. It reads, “Proud Participant of Berlin Bingo”.

Berlin Bingo is a fun way to support local businesses as the pandemic continues. You can check-off a box on your bingo card, after completing a task at a business in town.

“These small businesses make up the backbone of the community,” said Christopher Edge, Berlin’s Economic Development director. “Without them, I think we’d all be lost and a lot of character would be really missing.”

The idea for Berlin Bingo came from Christopher Edge.

“Some of it’s spending money; some of it’s just going in to connect with the business,” explained Edge. “One of my favorite ones is ‘get a DVD or book from the library.’ The other one is, ‘go into a business and thank them for being in Berlin.'”

By playing Berlin Bingo, you have the chance to win a gift card that’s been donated by several local businesses. One completed row provides you with one entry, get an X for five entries, 20 spots for 20 entries, and 25 entries when you fill the sheet.

Participating businesses News 8 spoke with said they’re feeling a boost.

“I think I signed about ten sheets yesterday for the bingo card!” said Peter Ladas, owner of Bill’s Farmington Ave Pizza.

Ladas said the support has been overwhelming.

“The best thing I’ve heard people say is, ‘since you’ve supported us all these years, we’re going to support you.’ It’s nice to see people appreciated us over all these years.”

Jeremy Kinney, general manager of Box Bistro, hopes the idea catches on and spreads to other communities across the state.

“I’m glad the town of Berlin is doing it, I hope other towns catch on and promote their local businesses much more,” said Kinney. “I think it’s very important.”

Berlin Bingo runs through May 9. You can find a Berlin Bingo card here.