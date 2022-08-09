BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) – Succeeding against all odds, that’s what kids at the “Hospital for Special Care” do best.

For the next three days, kids ages six to 19 will participate in a special day camp on the campus of Berlin High School. The camp is designed for youth with physical disabilities.

“The camp helps kids build functional skills and build confidence which is most important,” said Wendy DeAngelo, V.P. of Communications at the Hospital for Special Care.

From perfecting volleys and backhands to track and field events, this camp encourages students to reach for what’s possible in life.

”Each time they step on this court whether basketball or track they have massive opportunities to work with people that look just like them,” said Karin Kobb, the camp tennis director.

The sports camp has been around for 30 years, with 25 kids from around the tri-state area and they all simply love it.

Helen Newman enjoys it so much, that she spent 10 years at the camp. Now, she serves as a counselor.

“This definitely helped me get out of my comfort zone to try different things […] and step into this new role,” she noted.

Tennis great Ivan Lendl, a longtime camp supporter, will be courtside on Wednesday. He’s not only providing encouragement but rules of the court.

The sports camp is back in the swing of things after a two-year absence due to the pandemic. Students have returned with others who share common experiences and goals.