BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Flash flooding on the Fourth of July caused flooding in communities across the state.

In Berlin, the heavy rain hit one farm hard.

“We’re just filling in the ruts, level things back off, and make it so they can get in and out with their equipment,” said Emil Bengston, of Cold Spring Brook Farm in Berlin.

The farm was hard at work on Wednesday cleaning up the mess Mother Nature left behind. The heavy rain washed out their roads, flattened their crops and flooded their fields.

“Off in the distance, you can see it creates these deep ravines making it impassable,” said Eric Peterson, owner of Cold Spring Brook Park.

Peterson said they need a few days of sun.

“Hopefully, it dries out and we’re able to get out there and work,” Peterson said. “That’s the biggest issue for us.”

He does expect them to be OK.

“The weather has been really intense over the last five or six years,” Peterson said. “Many, many extremes, and it’s been very challenging for farmers in general. There’s been some really trying times. While we’ve maybe been unscathed, we haven’t necessarily been doing that over the last few years. There’s been some real problems with rain and drought.”

Peterson said he’s grateful for the entire team.

“There was a lot of thunder and lightning, so we had to get out, but then once that passed, we got right back out,” said Calab Thacker, an employee of Cold Spring Brook Farm.

Covered in mud, even losing some shoes along the way, the crew cracked into a smile and continued their work, despite facing these challenges and tough conditions.