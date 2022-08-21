BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) – A 15 year old Berlin High School student was struck and killed while riding his bicycle on Saturday.

Police say Chase Anderson of Toll Gate Road was riding his bike in the area of 2005 Berlin Turnpike, a Mobil Gas Station, when he was struck by a vehicle shortly after 3 a.m. He was taken to The Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain where he was pronounced dead.

Police say Anderson had recently become a member of the Berlin Police Cadet Program, which itself had only recently begun, and he was a consistent member with a positive attitude and immense enthusiasm.

Police released this statement:

“The entire Berlin Police Department and and Police Cadet Program convey our deepest sympathy to both his family and friends, and we are deeply saddened by the loss of this young cadet whose bright future was cut tragically short.”

The accident is being investigated by the Midstate Accident Reconstruction Team. Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact Detective Brett Kelly at 860-828-7080.