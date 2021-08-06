Berlin police focusing their attention on the intersection of the Berlin Turnpike and Deming Road after increase in crashes

BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) – Berlin police are doing what they can to make one intersection in town safer for everyone.

The high volume of traffic at the intersection of Deming Road and the Berlin Turnpike has led to a number of crashes. News 8’s Eva Zymaris got an exclusive look at what police are doing.

“We need to do something to reduce the amount of crashes so that you can everyone can get home safely at the end of the day,” said Lt. Drew Gallupe, Berlin Police Department.

Berlin police are keeping a close eye on one intersection in town.

“We average somewhere in the area of 30 to 35 crashes a month every month. In this intersection alone, we probably had two or three crashes,” Lt. Gallupe said.

Berlin police Lt. Drew Gallupe says these next few weeks, they’ll be focusing their attention there in the hopes of pumping the brakes on the number of crashes.

“If we can be visible and present as a reminder to people be careful, then that will be great. It’s better for everybody,” Lt. Gallupe said.

Police will be looking out for dangerous driving, which includes using your cell phone, running a red light, or following too closely among the most common.

It’s been quiet out on the roads the last year and a half because of the pandemic, but with more people returning to their daily and normal lives, there’s been an increase in traffic. That’s leading to an uptick in accidents.

Cindy Taplin works and lives on the Berlin Turnpike. She says between her time at the Blue Lobster Seafood Restaurant and at home, she’s seen it firsthand.

“I’ve seen three, four car accidents, people going in the ambulance. I’ve seen a car catch on fire, and I’ve been living here for eight years now, so I’ve seen a lot,” Taplin said.

She’s glad police are taking action and giving drivers a heads up before it’s too late.

“That’s the best thing that can happen for this intersection. It’s terrible,” Taplin said.

Police are encouraging people to do their part, as well.

“If you get a text message, if you get a phone call, just wait a couple of minutes until you get to where you’re going and check it then,” Lt. Gallupe said.

