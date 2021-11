BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) – Berlin police have identified the driver that was killed in a crash on the Berlin Turnpike on Friday.

Police said on Friday around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the Berlin Turnpike at the intersection of Orchard Road. The crash involved a car and a tow truck.

The driver of the car, identified as 28-year-old Miguel Xavier Jurado of Waterbury, died in the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is being asked to contact police at 860-828-7080.