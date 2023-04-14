BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Berlin police are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station early Friday morning.

According to police, two Black men with ski masks entered the store and pointed a firearm at the clerk. Then, they stole an undetermined amount of cash from the register and fled north on the Berlin Turnpike into Newington in a U-Haul van.

Police said the news was quickly broadcasted, and Newington police spotted and engaged in a brief pursuit with the van, ending on a dead-end street. The suspects fled the car and went into a wooded area on foot.

Officers from Berlin, Newington, New Britain, West Hartford, and Connecticut State Police set up a perimeter around the area with K-9 units and a drone, though the suspects were not located.

The U-Haul was seized, and the clerk was not injured during the robbery, police said.

Police said the suspects may be related to several previous robberies, including an armed robbery in Vernon late Thursday night. During the robbery on Talcottville Road, the suspects displayed a handgun, stole money and cigarettes, and fled before police arrived.

A similar incident was also reported in Meriden, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Berlin police at (860) 828-7080.

