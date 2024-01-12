BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are searching for a suspect who they believe was involved in an armed robbery at a gas station Friday morning in Berlin.

Officers responded to a report of an armed robbery just after midnight at the Citgo Gas Station at 1289 Farmington Ave.

Police said the suspect went into the gas station, pointed a gun at the clerk and ordered him to empty the cash register into a purple and white children’s backpack.

The suspect then fled the store and left the scene in what is believed to be a dark maroon 2010 Honda Accord with a donut tire on the front passenger side.

The suspect is described as being a young, light-skinned, possibly Hispanic man of average height.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Claffey with Berlin police.

