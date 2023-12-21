BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) – Berlin police are searching for a suspect they say was involved in a bank robbery.

The robbery occurred on Dec. 20 around 3:43 p.m. at the Webster Bank at 40 Webster Square Rd. Police say a man walked into the bank and demanded cash from the teller.

The man is described as being light-skinned, around 5’6″ with a light blondish scruffy beard. He also appeared to leave in a dark-colored vehicle, possibly a Kia Soul.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect is asked to contact Officer Krzykowski at (860) 828-7080 or Detective McMahon at (860) 828-7089.