BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 19-year-old Berlin man is facing a driving under the influence charge after Connecticut State Police said he crashed a car into a plow truck.

Nicholas John Jutras hit the truck at about 1 a.m. Friday on Route 9 southbound near Exit 23 in Berlin, according to Connecticut State Police. The Connecticut Department of Transportation plow was treating the road at the time.

After crashing the Honda According into the truck, Jutras’ two passengers ran away from the scene, according to state police. They were found by police and brought back to the area. They are not facing charges.

Jutras took a field sobriety test after an officer smelled alcohol on him and saw signs that Jutras might be impaired. He was then taken into custody and charged with operating under the influence while being under the age of 21, and following too close resulting in a motor vehicle accident.

He was released on a $1,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 9.