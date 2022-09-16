8 Things To Do This Weekend: Beyond Van Gogh, Elvis Costello & Potato and Corn Festival

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The highly popular Beyond Van Gogh exhibit will stay in Hartford through most of October, the company behind the tour announced Thursday.

“We are so grateful, and of course honored by the audience’s positive reaction and enthusiasm

towards the experience,” Justin Paquin, the producer of Paquin Entertainment Group, said in a written statement. “Since it’s early inception, we knew we wanted to create a very personal and awe-inspiring experience for the audience. When we feel the appreciation, it’s hard to put into words the wonderful feeling it gives you. It’s why we do what we do, and it makes all the hard work worth it.”

The experience was originally set to end on Oct. 2.

The exhibit, located at the Connecticut Convention Center, will remain until Oct. 23 due to its high volume of visitors. The traveling exhibit has sold more than four million tickets worldwide, according to the Paquin Entertainment Group.

Beyond Van Gogh immerses visitors in 300 of the artist’s pieces through a custom-designed space that includes the Education Room, the Waterfall Room, and the Immersive Experience Room.

Tickets can be purchased online.