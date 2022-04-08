GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Granby are investigating a crash that left a bicyclist with serious injuries Friday.

Just before 3 p.m., the Granby Police Department received a report of a car vs. bicyclist on West Granby Road at Woodcliff Drive. Upon arrival, officers observed the bicyclist to have serious injuries and a request for LifeStar was made.

The driver of the vehicle did not sustain any injuries and is cooperating with the investigation, according to police.

West Granby Road is expected to be closed for around four to six hours while police investigate.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Officer Mike Joseph at (860) 844-5335.