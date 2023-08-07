NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Newington police are searching for a car in connection to a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a bicyclist over the weekend, according to authorities.



At 10:55 a.m. on Sunday, Newington police officers were called to the area of Fenn Road near Ella Grasso Boulevard for a report of a person struck by a car.



Upon arrival, officers discovered a person riding a bicycle had been hit by a car that fled the scene. Police said the vehicle that fled the scene was last seen traveling northbound on Fenn Road and it was being driven by a male.



Police believe the car is an older model Toyota Camry with no front license plate and a broken passenger headlight.

The suspected vehicle in the hit-and-run is believed to be a grey older model Toyota Camry. (CREDIT: Newington Police Department)





The bicyclist was seriously injured in the crash and was taken by ambulance to St. Francis Hospital.



Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Newington Police Officer Jordyn Backman at (860) 666-8445 ext. 6219, or jbackman@newingtonct.gov.