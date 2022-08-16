ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — A bicyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash involving a truck in Rocky Hill Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the crash in the area of 150 Dividend Rd. at around 9:15 a.m. Police said a bicycle and 2004 Ford F650 dump-style truck were traveling southbound on Dividend Road when the collision occurred.

Police said the bicyclist was taken to a local hospital for serious, life-threatening injuries. The driver of the truck remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The Mid-State Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash.

Police ask any resident or business owner along Dividend Road to check their video surveillance which could have captured the truck or bicycle before the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact Rocky Hill Police Officer Brandon Caires at (860) 258-2511.