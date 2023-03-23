HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Connecticut celebrated Read Across America with kids at St. Cyril & Methodius Family Service Center in Hartford on Thursday.

Staff and volunteers read Dr. Suess’s books aloud to kids in the classroom.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Connecticut is an organization that creates one-to-one mentoring relationships to empower and inspire youth in the state. St. Cyril & Methodius Family Service Center is operated by Catholic Charities and serves 3- to 5-year-olds by preparing them for kindergarten.

Jeanette Mendez is the director of the organization’s Foster Grandparent Program, which provides tutors and mentors to children and youth with special needs. Mendez arrived at the center dressed up as the Cat in the Hat.

“What adult doesn’t want to get dressed up and just laugh,” she said. “Just to come out and share the wealth of knowledge with kids and just reading.”

Volunteers read Dr. Suess’s “Ten Apples Up On Top” to the kids, who joined in for the counting.

“We’re really focused on academics, so whether it be literacy, or increasing stem, or anything else, we’re here to support our kids,” Ryan Matthews, the vice president of programs at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Connecticut, said.

After the story, the kids were given goodie bags and their own books to take home.

“Up to grade three, you learn to read, then after grade three, you read to learn,” Andy Fleischmann, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Connecticut, said.

The organization brings this same event to other schools in the region.