HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — With online gambling new to Connecticut this year, betting on the Big Game brought in some big-time losses.

The Connecticut Council on Problem Gambling’s hot line blew up.

“I had someone call me last week who lost $40,000 in a day,” said Connecticut Council on Problem Gambling Executive Director Diana Goode.

While many people know how to gamble responsibly, the Connecticut Council on Problem Gambling warned people that online sports betting happens faster and so do the losses.

“He said ‘you know, I lost $10,000 at first and I thought woah, I can win that back,’ and he kept going and going and he kept saying ‘is this the worst call you’ve heard today.’ I said this is the typical call that I’ve heard today,” Goode said.

Students at colleges and universities across the state called into the helpline and they were not just gambling a little bit of money.

“Also one of the big issues with these college kids, they are gambling away their tuition, and they are thinking ‘no, I can make tons of money on the Super Bowl, this is going to be great.’ They’re waking up this morning realizing they lost all their money,” Goode said.

While Sam Oppenheim of Bristol gambles responsibly, he understands the odds are set up against him when he places a bet. He looks at it more like entertainment.

“I think it’s definitely something that can be fun to do especially with friends, but for me, I don’t like losing money as much, so I don’t partake in it all that much,” Oppenheim said.

Goode said he has the right idea staying out of trouble.

“Set a limit, a time limit, a financial limit, and stay within that. Gamble not alone, but with friends in the room that way you can all keep yourself on task,” Goode said.

If you or a loved one is suffering from a gambling addiction, call the national helpline at 1 (800) 522-4700.

You can also take advantage of the following resources: