EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Barnum Foundation For Life gave out 36 bikes and helmets on Saturday at Rentshler Field in East Hartford.

The Bike for Kids program hands out about 500 bikes per year. The initiative is supported by contributions from people and organizations in the community.

Close to 3,000 bikes and helmets have been given to underprivileged children since the program began in 2007.