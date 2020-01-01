Bikers continue annual ‘Donation Ride’ deliver collected donations to Hartford church

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Year’s Day tradition continues in Hartford: a group of charitable bikers delivered some much-needed donations to a church.

The bikers start their ride at Bushnell Park and ride to Saint Augustine Church in the city’s south end to deliver collected donations for those in-need.

This is the 27th year the group has done their ‘donation ride.’

“Starting out the year doing this is right to help out anyone that can’t help out themselves – it means the world to me.”

– Ed Nugent Jr., biker, Hartford

Bikers continue annual charitable ride, deliver collected donations to Hartford church

