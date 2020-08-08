 

‘Bikers for Babies’ helps save more than 1K ounces of milk from Glastonbury milk bank after power outage from Isaias

Hartford
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — After Tuesday’s storm left more than 700,000 without power, some bikers stepped in to save the day for a Glastonbury milk bank.

“Bikers for Babies” brought more than 1,000 ounces of donated breastmilk to Massachusetts.

ProHealth Physicians‘ milk depot in Glastonbury lost power, so to save the milk from going bad, the bikers from the Moving Violations Motorcycle Club brought the load to their headquarters in Massachusetts.

The milk bank collects milk from mothers who have more milk than their babies need. It is then screened, pasteurized and tested. If it passes, it is dispensed primarily to premature and sick babies, whose mothers do not have enough milk for them.

