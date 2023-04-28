HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A fight at the state capitol to boost teachers salaries comes to an end, and educators are not happy with the results. The proposed legislation died in appropriations committee.

Currently, there are about 1300 available positions in Connecticut. A recent study by the CT Education Association, shows 3 out 4 teachers plan to leave the profession.

On Thursday, April 27, educators gathered at the State Capitol, demanding lawmakers take another look at the current policies. They say many parts of the bill need to be saved, like a minimum salary, remove barriers of entry into the profession, and increase pension benefits.

“Room is only equipped with 24 seats, so for my classes this year that have over 24 students, I have to scramble,” said Jennifer Kaminski, Wilton Social Studies Teacher.

“Makes it a real challenge to make sure you’re meeting all of your students’ needs. It’s hard for me to think about why younger teachers would be encouraged to go into this position.”