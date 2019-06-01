Bill for PTSD coverage for police and firefighters move to Governor's desk

(WTNH) - A bill that provides certain first responders with Post-Traumatic Stress benefits for up to one year is now headed to the Governor's desk.

The bill covers police and firefighters, but doesn't include other first responders like paramedics.

Some lawmakers are vowing to revisit the issue next year.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.