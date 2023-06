(HARTFORD, Conn.) — A bill to protect horseshoe crabs is awaiting the signature of Gov. Ned Lamont to become law.

It passed the state senate this week and has already passed the House. The bill prohibits hand-harvesting horseshoe crabs or their eggs from state waters.

A person who breaks the law would be fined $25 dollars for every crab taken. The state can permit harvesting horseshoe crabs for educational or scientific reasons.