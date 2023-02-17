HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A renewed push in Hartford would add more transparency in how the Metropolitan District provides water and sewer to parts of the state.

A proposed, bipartisan bill would also add oversite to operations.

Lori Brown, the executive director of the Connecticut League of Conservation Voters, said that a huge discount was offered to a water bottling company, while rates were raised for residential customers.

“They have faith and confidence in the water, and I believe that they should be able to have that same faith and confidence in the governance of the MDC,” said Sen. Derek Slap (D-District 5).

The bill would require annual audits, the creation of a task force studying the commission, the development of a code of ethics and permitting commissioners from nonmember municipalities to vote on certain rates.