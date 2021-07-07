Bipartisan group of House Lawmakers address ‘juvenile car theft crisis in the State’

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State lawmakers are meeting at the capitol Wednesday to address what they’re calling a “juvenile car theft crisis” in Connecticut.

There’s been a rash of violent car thefts by teens, including one in New Britain last week where a jogger

was killed in a hit-and-run by a 17-year-old suspect.

As of February 14 police have made 20 car theft arrests — 75% of the arrests are juveniles, according to Southington Police.

Lawmakers and members of the law enforcement community say changes need to be made in the juvenile justice system to curb these kinds of crimes.