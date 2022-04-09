BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Kensington Bird and Animal Hospital can no longer give treatment to any wild birds or rabbits that are injured, according to its Facebook post.

The post cites the bird flu and RHD outbreaks as the reason for cutting off this specific service.

Avian influenza, better known as bird flu, was first found in Connecticut this year on Feb. 16 in Middlesex, according to the USDA website. It has been spreading throughout mallards and other ducks. While Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease (RHD) has not been confirmed in Connecticut, it has recently been reported in the northeast for the first time. Cases of RHD are being actively tracked by the USDA in both domestic and wild rabbits.

Due to these diseases being both very contagious and fatal, animal hospitals may have to make the difficult decision to not take in specific injured animals.

Kensington Bird and Animal Hospital stated on Facebook that the safety of their client’s animals could be threatened if they take in these specific injured wild animals. However, they can still accept wild squirrels and opossums that may be hurt as they are not susceptible to these outbreaks.

If you spot an injured bird or rabbit and wish to safely get it help, Kensington Bird and Animal Hospital suggests reaching out to a licensed rehabber. The Connecticut Deep website has a list of these contacts broken down by which animals the rehabber can assist.