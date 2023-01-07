WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After more than half a century in business, a popular toy shop in West Hartford is closing its doors for good.

The Toy Chest, a family owned and operated business in West Hartford Center, first opened in 1956. however, after 66 years in the industry, the shop will close at the end of January, We-Ha.com reports.

Owner Marilyn Caruso told We-Ha that while she’s sad the store is closing, “it’s time to move on.”

The Toy Chest, which now sits at 973 Farmington Ave., moved around to three different locations and housed two owners.

In June 2022, it was named by the West Hartford Chamber of Commerce as the “Legacy Business of the Year.”

The shop is best-known for their interactive shopping experience and demoing games to customers. It’s dubbed as a “friendly, hands-on atmosphere for all.”

The Toy Chest is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.