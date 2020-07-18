Black America Undivided discusses police accountability bill ahead of Special Session

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Members of the Black America Undivided (BAU) held a press conference at the State Capitol Saturday to discuss the police accountability bill that is set to be addressed in the upcoming Special Session.

The coalition addressed Mayor Luke Bronin and Chief Operating Officer Thea Montanez for not holding Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody accountable for an incident that happened in May.

The Chief reportedly struck a guard rail on Route 154 while driving a city car.

The group also demanded a second special session to address other concerns.

President of CT’s BAU Olivia Mitchell said, “I want to make sure when I have kids, they can be safe in the environment that they live in. That they don’t have to be worried about being killed or being treated differently because of the color of their skin. So we’re working to eliminate all the aspects of the way that happens in the country and in our state.”

The proposed bill covers everything from investigations of deadly force to collective bargaining to body cameras, with a big focus on qualified immunity.

The Special Session begins next week.