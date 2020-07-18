Black America Undivided discusses police accountability bill ahead of Special Session

Hartford

by: WTNH.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Members of the Black America Undivided (BAU) held a press conference at the State Capitol Saturday to discuss the police accountability bill that is set to be addressed in the upcoming Special Session.

RELATED: State lawmakers to head back to Capitol for Special Session

The coalition addressed Mayor Luke Bronin and Chief Operating Officer Thea Montanez for not holding Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody accountable for an incident that happened in May.

The Chief reportedly struck a guard rail on Route 154 while driving a city car.

RELATED: CT General Assembly holds listening session on police accountability

The group also demanded a second special session to address other concerns.

President of CT’s BAU Olivia Mitchell said, “I want to make sure when I have kids, they can be safe in the environment that they live in. That they don’t have to be worried about being killed or being treated differently because of the color of their skin. So we’re working to eliminate all the aspects of the way that happens in the country and in our state.”

The proposed bill covers everything from investigations of deadly force to collective bargaining to body cameras, with a big focus on qualified immunity.

The Special Session begins next week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Black America Undivided discusses police accountability bill ahead of Special Session

News /

Fatal motorcycle accident closes part of Airport Rd. in Hartford

News /

Camper at YMCA camp in Burlington tests positive for COVID-19

News /

Cooling stations pop up in Hartford, New Haven for the weekend heat wave

News /

Health officials capture mosquito infected with West Nile Virus in Newington

News /

Hartford Athletic to face off against New York Red Bulls II as first match of the soccer season

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss