Black and Puerto Rican Caucus calls on lawmaker to apologize for referencing George Floyd statement while discussing masks

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Black and Puerto Rican Caucus (BPRC) is calling on a Republican state representative to apologize for comparing the mask mandate to the last words of George Floyd.

“I remember back in the beginning when the governor issued a statement about the tragic death of George Floyd and in that, he was on a video, he spoke and after the video ended, it scrolled and he had a shirt on that says ‘I can’t breathe.’ Madame Speaker, our children can’t breathe. They cannot breathe in school with these masks on,” said State Rep. Gale Mastrofrancesco during Monday’s debate on the governor’s executive powers.

In a statement Monday, members of the BPRC called her remarks “insensitive” and “disgusting.”

“I am appalled at Rep. Mastrofrancesco’s cavalier example as it relates to one of the most racially motivated time periods in this nation’s history when it comes to social justice issues,” said BPRC Vice-Chair and State Rep. Bobby Gibson. “As an educator, I take offense to her insensitivity and lack of understanding of the sufferings of people of color in this country, and the BPRC is demanding an apology.”

“Let’s not confuse the murder of an innocent man with an inconvenience that could potentially save your life,” said BPRC chairman and State Representative Geraldo Reyes.