Black and Puerto Rican Caucus calls on lawmaker to apologize for referencing George Floyd statement while discussing masks

Hartford

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Black and Puerto Rican Caucus (BPRC) is calling on a Republican state representative to apologize for comparing the mask mandate to the last words of George Floyd.

“I remember back in the beginning when the governor issued a statement about the tragic death of George Floyd and in that, he was on a video, he spoke and after the video ended, it scrolled and he had a shirt on that says ‘I can’t breathe.’ Madame Speaker, our children can’t breathe. They cannot breathe in school with these masks on,” said State Rep. Gale Mastrofrancesco during Monday’s debate on the governor’s executive powers.

In a statement Monday, members of the BPRC called her remarks “insensitive” and “disgusting.”

“I am appalled at Rep. Mastrofrancesco’s cavalier example as it relates to one of the most racially motivated time periods in this nation’s history when it comes to social justice issues,” said BPRC Vice-Chair and State Rep. Bobby Gibson. “As an educator, I take offense to her insensitivity and lack of understanding of the sufferings of people of color in this country, and the BPRC is demanding an apology.”

“Let’s not confuse the murder of an innocent man with an inconvenience that could potentially save your life,” said BPRC chairman and State Representative Geraldo Reyes.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Silver Alert issued for baby, teen girl out of New Britain

News /

Despite push from lawmakers, 'Safe Streets', juvenile crime issue won't be addressed in this special session

News /

Purple Light Project is a special initiative to help patients seeking help during a crisis

News /

16-year-old shot and killed on Martin Street in Hartford

News /

‘Not the way for a young man to go’: Hartford teen shot and killed on Martin Street

News /

New Haven Firefighter Torres' name added to state's Firefighter Memorial

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss