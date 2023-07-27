HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — More music and fun is coming to Hartford this weekend.



Mayor Luke Bronin was at Black-Eyed Sally’s Southern Kitchen & Bar on Thursday to discuss this year’s “Black-eyed and Blues Fest.”



Friday night’s event will be held at Black-Eyed Sally’s Southern Kitchen from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. On Saturday, Bushnell Park will host the festival from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.



The event features blues and rock music along with food and drinks from Black-Eyed Sally’s Southern Kitchen & Bar. The festival is just one part of this summer’s “Hartford Creates” series that aims to celebrate arts and culture in the capital city.



“We are a premier arts destination. That’s what hartford is all about. And every weekend once again you have an opportunity to experience arts and culture in this community,” said Shelley Best, CEO of the Greater Hartford Arts Council.



The “Black-eyed and Blues Fest” is the longest-running free blues festival in Connecticut.

More than 3,000 people are expected this weekend.