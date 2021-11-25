Black Friday shopping begins early at Cabela’s in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — As soon as the turkey is cold, many families turn to Black Friday shopping on Thanksgiving, but there weren’t as many stores open as there were in years past.

Cabela’s in East Hartford is keeping the Thanksgiving tradition alive of opening their doors early. Not only did they have deals and steals, but Santa Claus too.

“I asked Santa for a few Akedos. They’re little battling action figures,” said Matthew Gaucher of East Hartford.

There were no lines and no waiting, and kids and parents took full advantage of that.

“It was fantastic. We were able to see Santa when we actually couldn’t make an appointment online. So it was a phenomenal experience because Matthew got to spend a lot of quality time with Santa because there was no rushing,” said Ashlee Gaucher of East Hartford.

Cabela’s was one of just a handful of stores open for Black Friday on Thanksgiving, a tradition that popped up in recent years but now seems to have gone back to holiday time with the family.

The Westfarms Mall is closed Thursday but will be opening at 5 a.m. Friday. There will be more Black Friday sales at Cabela’s too Friday as the holiday season proceeds.