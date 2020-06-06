Black Lives Matter protest held in Manchester Saturday

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Protesters in Manchester met up Saturday afternoon to demand racial equality.

They marched from the Manchester Town Hall all the way to the police department.

Damon Kendrick of Manchester told News 8 the march was about, “the black lives that are being lost on a constant basis.”

He added, “we are getting two or three a year, and those are the ones I hear about. Now we’re going live. We’re live everywhere on Facebook. The revolution will be televised.”

The protest was sponsored by the African American Black Affairs Council and Uniting for a Safe Inclusive Community.

