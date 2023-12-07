HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A blighted property on Albany Avenue will have new life as a restaurant and apartments.

The 980 Albany Ave. spot will be renovated through money from the city, the Hartford Community Loan Fund and the property owner.

“We’re so excited and grateful that you are making this investment, making this commitment, that you’ve been invested and committed to Albany Avenue for a long, long time,” Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said. “But this is a project that is so important as part of that broader work to bring Albany Avenue to the place that we want it to be.”

It’s part of a city-wide effort to renovate blighted properties in the area. Albany Avenue, in particular, has been named a focus for renovation.

When finished, the 980 Albany Ave. location will include seven apartments.