Block party, car show held in New Britain to benefit Make-A-Wish

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Make-A-Wish hosted a block party and car show Sunday highlighting local businesses with the help of Lady Driven New England, CTSW Car Club, and X-Treme Rides LLC.

These organizations want to stop car shows from being stereotyped as rowdy and disrespectful. They want people to share their love of classic cars in a safe environment.

Community Health Center also provided COVID-19 vaccines for people who still want the shot.

Jennifer Stone, the founder of Lady Driven New England, told us, “We hope it’s going to be annual…This is our first annual. We’re really excited; we went through the town and got support from the Police Commission and the town of New Britain so we’re hoping to partner with them in the future for other events.”

A portion of all the tickets sold will go to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.