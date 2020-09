BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — More AMC movie theaters are opening up, including one here in Connecticut.

The Bloomfield theater will reopen today. The world’s largest movie theater chain says it will reopen 140 more theaters nationwide by Friday.

That means that 70% of the company’s theaters will be open. AMC locations in Southington, Plainville, Lisbon, and Danbury are already open.