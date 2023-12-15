BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Bloomfield Board of Education voted to terminate Superintendent Dr. James Thompson Jr.’s contract during a meeting Thursday night.

According to a spokesperson from Bloomfield Public Schools, the board did not give a reason for Dr. Thompson Jr.’s termination and an interim superintendent was not announced.

Dr. Thompson Jr. has served as Bloomfield’s superintendent for 12 years and was planning to retire at the end of the current school year. The BPS spokesperson told News 8 that Dr. Thompson Jr. plans to contest the BOE’s decisions and plans to remain in his position until the dispute is resolved.

In a statement from Dr. Thompson Jr. sent from his spokesperson, he has declined to comment at this time.

Former Bloomfield BOE Chairman Donald Harris said this decision made by the BOE is a disgrace.

“Dr. James Thompson, Jr. has served this town, with distinction, for the last 12 years as Superintendent of Schools. He is, without question, one of the state’s most respected school leaders. What this newly elected board, through its new chairperson, has done to him – as he nears a well-deserved retirement – is disgraceful, classless and reprehensible. At some point, they will be held accountable.”

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.