Bloomfield butcher shop vandalized

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)–A Bloomfield butcher shop that’s at the center of an animal cruelty investigation has been vandalized.

Police said graffiti was found on “Saba Live Poultry” Wednesday morning.

The owners did not want to file a police report.

This all comes as an employee of the butcher shop faces charges, after killing his runaway calf in a Home Depot parking lot last month.

