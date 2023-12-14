BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A vigil was held on Thursday night at Rockwell Park for a man who was shot and killed at a busy intersection in Bloomfield earlier this month. The suspect remains at large.

The community mourned the loss of 31-year-old Timothy Ross, who was the father of two young girls.

Ross’s family, friends and anti-violence advocates are continuing to push for justice.

The attendees held a candlelight prayer for comfort amid overwhelming pain.

“He’s a father, he’s a brother, he’s an uncle, most importantly he was a son, and he’s no longer here. I don’t know all the circumstances. The only thing I do know is that his life was taken,” Rev. Henry Brown said.

Photograph of Timothy Ross. (Photo provided by the family of Timothy Ross)

At 9 a.m. on Dec. 5, Bloomfield police responded to a shooting on Bloomfield Avenue.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers found Ross suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital but later died.

Police said the suspect in the shooting was driving a 2014 or 2015 white Hyundai Tucson with a GLS trim package.

It possibly had a South Carolina license plate that read JDD955, but later was captured on surveillance video without a plate.

The suspect is described as tall, with a slim build, in his 20s and is likely “armed and dangerous.”

Advocates are calling the case yet another senseless act of gun violence. They are demanding justice.

“We have to find better ways. We’ve went to many places. But we still can’t find resolution to the ongoing gun violence. It seems like everyone in our community has guns,” Brown said.

News 8 reached out to Bloomfield police about the status of the investigation but has not yet heard back.