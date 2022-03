BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bloomfield Fire Department responded to an exterior fire at the Pepperidge Farm facility Wednesday morning.

Fire officials arrived to the fire at 4:45 a.m. at 1414 Blue Hills Ave. in Bloomfield.

According to officials, the building is not involved in the exterior fire, and it is unknown what is on fire at this time.

No injuries have been reported.

This is an active scene.

