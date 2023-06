BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bloomfield Fire Department responded to a large commercial building fire Monday morning.

The blaze broke out at 180 W. Newbury Road, causing extensive damage.

The Simsbury and Windsor fire departments provided assistance in the fire, which was extinguished by 3:45 a.m.

News 8 crews at the scene saw an ambulance, but there are no reported injuries at this time.

