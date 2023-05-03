BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Bloomfield firefighters and town officials rescued a dog on Wednesday afternoon who had become trapped inside a pipe on Tunxis Avenue.

Upon arrival at the scene, fire crews learned a dog had crawled 40-50 feet inside a 200-foot-long culvert pipe, according to officials.

Fire crews determined that they would not be able to get to the dog without further assistance. Firefighters then contacted the Bloomfield Public Works Department for their help in the rescue, officials said.

Public works officials were able to dig up a section of the pipe which gave firefighters access to the K9, officials said. Once the pipe was dug up, fire crews pushed a hose behind the dog to give him the remaining 10 feet to get out of the pipe.

Photos of the dog rescue (SOURCE: Bloomfield Fire Department)

Photos of the dog rescue (SOURCE: Bloomfield Fire Department)

Photos of the dog rescue (SOURCE: Bloomfield Fire Department)

Photos of the dog rescue (SOURCE: Bloomfield Fire Department)

Photos of the dog rescue (SOURCE: Bloomfield Fire Department)

Photos of the dog rescue (SOURCE: Bloomfield Fire Department)

Photos of the dog rescue (SOURCE: Bloomfield Fire Department)

The officials were successful in their efforts and were able to safely rescue the dog.

The Bloomfield Volunteer Fire Department, the Bloomfield Animal Control and the Bloomfield Public Works Department all assisted in the rescue.