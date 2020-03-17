Bloomfield kicks off meal plan program for school children in response to school shutdown

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Tuesday marks day one of school closures across our state to combat the spread of coronavirus, but what happens when children who rely on meals at school are forced to stay home?

Some kids depend on breakfast and lunch at school. So, workers in Bloomfield are handing out meals at breakfast and lunchtime on Tuesday to ensure no child here goes hungry during this pandemic.

Bloomfield joins Waterbury, New Haven and other districts providing meals for students. When Governor Ned Lamont signed an executive order over the weekend closing all Connecticut schools, he also said the State Education Department would work with districts to provide telelearning options for shut-in students.

There are seven schools in Bloomfield, so a host of children have been impacted. Workers will be handing out breakfast from 8 – 9 a.m. lunch from noon to 1 p.m.

In order to maintain social distancing, families are able to walk up, quickly grab a meal and head back home.