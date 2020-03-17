Closings
There are currently 167 active closings. Click for more details.

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch Good Morning Connecticut

Bloomfield kicks off meal plan program for school children in response to school shutdown

Hartford

by: Samaia Hernandez,

Posted: / Updated:

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Tuesday marks day one of school closures across our state to combat the spread of coronavirus, but what happens when children who rely on meals at school are forced to stay home?

Some kids depend on breakfast and lunch at school. So, workers in Bloomfield are handing out meals at breakfast and lunchtime on Tuesday to ensure no child here goes hungry during this pandemic.

RELATED: Meal distribution sites launched following school closures due to coronavirus concerns

Bloomfield joins Waterbury, New Haven and other districts providing meals for students. When Governor Ned Lamont signed an executive order over the weekend closing all Connecticut schools, he also said the State Education Department would work with districts to provide telelearning options for shut-in students.

There are seven schools in Bloomfield, so a host of children have been impacted. Workers will be handing out breakfast from 8 – 9 a.m. lunch from noon to 1 p.m.

In order to maintain social distancing, families are able to walk up, quickly grab a meal and head back home.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Bloomfield kicks off meal plan program for school children in response to statewide school shutdown

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Bloomfield kicks off meal plan program for school children in response to statewide school shutdown"

Hartford Hospital opens drive-thru coronavirus testing, doctor's referral required

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford Hospital opens drive-thru coronavirus testing, doctor's referral required"

Infectious Disease Consultant talks coronavirus outbreak

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Infectious Disease Consultant talks coronavirus outbreak"

Chair of emergency medicine at Hartford Hospital talk coronavirus response

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Chair of emergency medicine at Hartford Hospital talk coronavirus response"

UConn Health patient, Hartford resident tests positive for COVID-19, mayor closes City Hall

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "UConn Health patient, Hartford resident tests positive for COVID-19, mayor closes City Hall"

Hartford city offices to close Monday and Tuesday

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford city offices to close Monday and Tuesday"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss