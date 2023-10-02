SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – A Bloomfield man was arrested Saturday after allegedly sexually assaulting a child at a birthday party in South Windsor, according to police.

Police said 35-year-old Scott Oliver from Bloomfield was arrested after he allegedly made physical contact with a 9-year-old near their waist area while trying to force their clothing down to expose their genital area.

Oliver was then removed from the party and was later arrested at his home. He faces charges of risk of injury to a child and fourth-degree sexual assault.

He is scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Oct. 2